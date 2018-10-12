Fri October 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Fewer children gone missing from Karachi than reported: IGP Sindh

SUKKUR: The Inspector General Police, Sindh, Kaleem Imam, has said the number of children gone missing in Karachi lies between 10-15, but the number being reported in the media is far exaggerated and none of them were kidnapped for ransom.

Talking to the media on Thursday following a police inspection visit to Sukkur, the IGP Sindh said the main reason for the disappearance of the children was family tussle.

He said the Sindh Police are facing shortfall of officers and men, as many retire every year and new ones are not recruited in the same proportion. He said he has taken up the issue of new inductions with the Sindh government. The IGP said he wants permanent police recruitment centres to be established across the province on the pattern of army, so those interested could directly contact the centres. About the purchase of new weapons, IGP Kaleem Imam said there is shortage of weapons for the force and new weapons would be purchased transparently. He said reforms in the police are critically important, which would be undertaken with the consent of the Sindh government. He said the Sindh Police are also studying some foreign models to improve its investigation capacity. The IGP said the Sindh government was cooperating with police in the Safe City Project and others to improve the performance of the force. He said the establishment of modern forensic laboratories like Punjab and KPK was essential for improved investigations and fighting crime. Terming it the top priority of the Sindh Police, Kaleem Imam said budget has been allocated for the project. About reintroducing the Regional Police Officer, he said it is being discussed as it was a good system, which yielded positive results.

The IGP claimed that the law and order situation in Sindh was far improved than 2013. He also lauded the services of the former IGP A D Khawaja, saying he served the force well and raised its standards and prestige.

