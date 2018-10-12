Pakistani business delegation visits Nigeria to participate in Medic West Africa Trade Fair

Lagos: A business delegation of Pharmaceutical and Surgical Sector of Pakistan is visiting Lagos, Nigeria to participate in Medic West Africa Trade Fair scheduled from 10 -12 October, 2018 under tutelage of Trade Development of Pakistan (TDAP). Delegation includes seven companies of pharmaceutical sector and two companies of surgical sector. TDAP is participating first time with such a meaningful delegation.

In order to take advantage of the presence of Pakistani companies in Nigeria, Commercial Section, High Commission of Pakistan, Nigeria organized a B2B Meeting of Pakistani Pharmaceutical and Surgical Sector with importers, distributors, marketing companies, hospitals and manufactures of Nigerian health sector in coordination with Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and National Association of Nigerian Traders etc. Around 30 companies attended the event. Participants included companies from north as well as south of Nigeria. A delegation led by Mrs. Saratou Adeoti Kabasai, Hon Consul General of Pakistan in Benin also participated in the Meeting. ***