DSP’s son, others remanded in eve teasing, torture case

FAISALABAD: Shahzeb Niazi, son of a DSP, and three others have been remanded to police custody by a local court in a case of teasing a girl and torturing the house inmates when they were standing in front of their house at night here the other day. A case has been registered against them on the complaint of Shafaat Ali, father of the girl, who also produced a video footage to the police showing the accused torturing his family members. According to the complainant, Shahzeb and three others came there in three separate vehicles and started torturing his family members and fled. They were later arrested by the Madina Town Police.