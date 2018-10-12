25 Torghar tribesmen held in ‘torching’ of houses case

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday arrested 25 tribesmen belonging to the Akazai tribe in Torghar after a local court cancelled their pre-arrest bails in a case of torching over three dozen houses of rival Gujjar tribes last month. Ashfaq Taj, the district and sessions judge Torghar who is based in Oghi in Mansehra district, ordered the arrest of tribesmen after cancellation of their pre-arrest bail. The police arrested them from court premises and shifted them to police station. The arrested persons had allegedly torched houses of Gujjar tribes over a disputed land. According to the FIR, the accused had allegedly torched three dozen houses and a mosque. "The case of disputed land is in court of law but the arrested tribesmen torched our houses and a mosque to get it vacated forcibly," Taj Muhammad Khan, an elder of Gujjar tribe, said.