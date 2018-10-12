Sindh gives Rangers another three months for operation

KARACHI: The special powers of Sindh Rangers to take action against serious offenders and terrorists, was extended for another 90 days in Karachi, according to the Sindh government notification issued on Wednesday. The notification was issued by the provincial home department after the approval of the interior ministry, Islamabad. The current validity of the powers conferred upon the Rangers in Karachi division under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 had expired on October 8, 2018. With the extension, Rangers can continue to take independent action against criminals and suspected terrorists in Karachi for another three months.

The text of the notification says: "Pursuant to notification issued by the Ministry of interior, government of Pakistan, Islamabad whereby the Federal government has extended the powers conferred upon Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in Karachi division in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1977) for another period of ninety days from October 8, 2018 to January 5, 2019, the government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi division to discharge its functions under the said act as authorised by the government of the Sindh, for another period of ninety days.”