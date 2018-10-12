Student killed as van verturns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: One student was killed and six others sustained injuries when a school van overturned here on Thursday. The vain, carrying schoolchildren, was on way when the driver Mohammad Khan lost control over steering at a turn in Khan Bahadar Mohallah and the vehicle overturned. Doctors pronounced Azitullah, 6, dead. The police lodged the first information report.
