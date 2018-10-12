4,000-kanal state land retrieved in four districts

MULTAN: At least 4,000-kanal state land worth billions of rupees has been retrieved from illegal occupants during the anti-encroachment drive in Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari, officials told The News on Thursday.

The retrieved state land would be utilised for public welfare. An aggressive operation against illegal occupants is underway in all the four districts. The deputy commissioners of respective districts have been ordered to keenly monitor the anti-encroachment drive and spread it across the rural areas. Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyani called a meeting of all DCs from respective districts and ordered them extending operations by setting aside political prejudices and pressures.