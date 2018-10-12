Fri October 12, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
October 12, 2018

NAB committed to eradicating corruption, reiterates chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said NAB is absolutely determined to eradicate corruption with iron hands in order to make Pakistan corruption-free as its “Accountability for All” Anti-Corruption Strategy has started yielding dividends.

“The NAB with improved infrastructure and rationalized workload, has prescribed efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as compare to other Anti-Corruption Organisations,” he said while chairing a meeting to review latest progress on the implementation status of the decisions and measures taken by the present leadership of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

The chairman NAB said the Bureau has established state of the art Forensic Science Lab in Islamabad which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

He said that NAB is considered role model for entire Saarc countries. Owing to outstanding performance of NAB, Pakistan’s corruption perception index (CPI) has been decreased from 175 position to 116. Pakistan is the only country whose corruption perception index is persistently on declining trend. “The performance of NAB has been lauded by Saarc countries. NAB had been unanimously elected as chairman of Saarc Anti Corruption Forum which is the great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts,” he said.

He said Pakistan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding for eradication of corruption. Both would jointly work for ensuring transparency in CPEC project.

He said that NAB has established its own indigenous and effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) System has proved very successful in order to analyse data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators.

He directed NAB officers to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations and strictly follow law and rules on merit as NAB is absolutely determined to make Pakistan corruption-free.

