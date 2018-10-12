JIT looking into May 12 violence reconstituted with one replacement

Less than two weeks after the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the May 12, 2007 violence that claimed more than 50 lives in the city, the provincial home department has re-constituted the investigation body with a small change.

The previous JIT, constituted on September 29, had to start its operations from October 1. However, The News has learnt that it could not start working due to unexplained reasons. “I do not know why the JIT did not start working,” says DIG Special Branch Ahmed Yar Chohan, who was a member of the earlier JIT but has been removed from it after its reconstitution.

Except for one replacement of DIG Chohan, there is no other change in the new JIT. Its head is still Karachi police chief AIG Dr Amir Shaikh and other members include the Crime Branch DIG, Counter-Terrorism Department DIG, Intelligence Bureau joint director and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence and Sindh Rangers.

Of the current members, only Crime Branch DIG Ghulam Sarwar Jamali was not in the earlier JIT. He has replaced DIG Chohan. However, when contacted, the new member said he had not received any official notification about him being a part of the new JIT.

“Yes, I also saw a notification on social media but there is no official intimation so far,” said DIG Jamali.

Sources in the police department said the JIT could not start working due to the expected transfer and postings of senior police officers, including those who had been included in the JIT.

There has also been no change in the purpose and task of the new JIT. The Sindh government’s notification stated that the home department has constituted the JIT to trace all the persons involved in A-class cases and to make further investigations in all the other cases in connection with the May 12 incident in Karachi.

The JIT has been tasked with submitting a report to the Sindh High Court and home department within two weeks.

More than 50 people were killed and around 100 others injured on May 12, 2017 in attacks on rallies of different political parties and lawyers who had gathered to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry at the Jinnah International Airport.