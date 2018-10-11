Imran visits China on Nov 4

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake his maiden visit to China on November 4 (Sunday) on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. Six federal ministers and Advisers will accompany the Prime Minister in three day trip. The visit will take the delegation to Beijing while it is also planning to take it to some other highly developed parts of China.

Well placed sources told The News that Pakistan and China will ink number of agreements during the visit including infrastructure projects. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will come under discussion with special references since the two governments are keen to expand it. The modalities for the purpose would be discussed between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also be part of the Prime Minister’s entourage and it is understood that the two countries will also deliberate to enhance their political ties. Pakistan and China’s multifaceted cooperation including defence would prominently figure in the talks. Pakistan will also seek Chinese guidance and assistance for steering the country out of the economic difficulties.