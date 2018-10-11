Usman Dar appointed PM’s Youth Programme chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has been appointed chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the go-ahead for Dar’s appointment as chairman of the programme and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Speaking about Dar's appointment, PM Imran said that he is the "most suited" for the post. Revolutionary steps will be taken for the well-being of the youth under the programme, the premier added.

Meanwhile, Dar vowed to live up to the premier's expectations. "I have been been tasked to empower the youth and ensure their progress," he further said.