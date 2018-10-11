Lavy hydropower project: Unpaid Chinese contractor threatens to halt work

ISLAM­ABAD: The Chinese contractor building the 69MW Lavy hydropower project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has served the provincial government 14 days’ notice that it would halt work if not paid the money it is owed by the Pakhtunkhuwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

In an October 5 letter to the Lavy project director Naimat Khan, the Sichuan-Sarwar-Silian-Chongqing Luyang Joint Venture complained that the PEDO had failed to pay for work duly certified as complete by its engineers within the time period stipulated by their contract. Due to the delayed cash flow, the contractor said it would be unable to meet further construction deadlines for the project. The News has obtained a copy of the letter. In its letter, the Chinese contractor said it would resume work – which would continue until October 19 - once it is paid. But it did not restrict itself to the issue of outstanding payments.

It also claimed compensation for lost profits caused by the delay, as provided for in the contract.