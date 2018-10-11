IMF package: Opposition Senators blast PM, finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition in the Senate criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday for the decision to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite repeated claims of ‘preferring suicide’ over going to the donor agency for a bailout package.

On the contrary, the government defended the decision and said that the PPP and PML-N governments had approached IMF several times and now they were opposed to this arrangement, blaming the past governments for the economic mess.

On a point of public importance, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani recalled that the prime minister had repeatedly boasted that he would commit a suicide instead of going to IMF for a bailout package before coming into power. He noted that finance minister also stated on the floor of Parliament that no decision had been taken to go to IMF, and if needed, Parliament would be taken into confidence.

Rabbani retorted, “Now the minister has taken a decision to knock at the IMF door for loan without taking Parliament into confidence, which is a breach of Parliament”.

He continued that terming the talks with a visiting IMF delegation preliminary, the minister had stated on floor of the House that Parliament would be taken into confidence but then the prime minister hinted at going to IMF followed by an announcement by the minister, which was a breach of the House.

Rabbani claimed that the government had increased prices of gas, electricity besides agreeing to privatise the national assets in order to please Western imperialist powers, which were bent upon imposing their philosophy to destabilise the country politically. He questioned the government’s economic policies.

He made crystal clear that his party along with all other opposition parties would not allow the government to sell the state entities at throwaway prices. He demanded of the Senate chairman to convene the Senate session to discuss government decision to approach IMF by ignoring Parliament, or they would requisition the session.

Responding to Rabbani’s reservations, State Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar said if the government had to go to IMF, it was mainly due to flawed economic policies of the past two governments of PPP and PML-N.

“There is nothing new as PPP and PML-N went to IMF for 18 times. If we are going for borrowing, it is because your exports have gone down. The import has increased, and this is unfortunate when PPP went for borrowing, no one from PTI made such a speech,” he lamented.

The minister criticised Rabbani for saying the combined opposition would not allow government to privatise state institutions, saying it could be the view of PPP but not PML-N as the latter supported the privatisation.

He said, “Let me assure you that if there is any political party, which is against privatisation, it is again the PTI, and it will not sell out state enterprises at throwaway prices like past regime”.

To this, Senator Mushahidullah Khan of PML-N said that the PTI, which came into power with a slogan of change, should not follow in the footstep of PPP and PML-N and asserted that PTI had been against our policies, and now after coming into power, it should not repeat what the two parties did to run the country.

He also condemned arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif by NAB and said the way he was treated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was condemnable, as he is not a terrorist. He demanded his immediate release.

PML-N legislator questioned the role of NAB, accusing it of being biased as it is targeting the political opponents of ruling PTI, which was evident from the arrest of Shahbaz Sahrif. He said that the prime minister must make the corrupt people around him accountable.