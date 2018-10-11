‘China’s uplift not charity or gift of others’

BEIJING: As a big country with a population of nearly 1.4 billion people, China’s development cannot count on the charity and gifts of others.

“ I am afraid that no country has this strength to "rebuild" China, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang while commenting on US leaders’ claims that their country has generated a huge deficit in trade with China.

The American leader’s statement owes China’s development achievements to the United States. It is not only completely inconsistent with the facts, but also logically untenable.

According to the spokesperson, “ First, the development of any country is fundamentally on its own. China’s tremendous development achievements so far have relied on the correct leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist road with Chinese characteristics.

It relies on unswervingly promoting deepening reforms and expanding openness, relying on the hard work and wisdom of all Chinese people. Of course, China is not closing its doors to build, but opening its doors to mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with other countries.