Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Land dispute Torghar district admin scrambles to defuse tension

MANSEHRA: The district administration of Torghar has started efforts to defuse tension between Akazai and Gujjar tribes as both assumed positions on hilltops over the ownership of land.

“We have started efforts to defuse the tension between Gujjar and Akazai tribes as the former refused to sit in a grand jirga summoned by district nazim earlier this month,” Deputy Commissioner Torghar Fayyaz Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

Both tribes have been claiming the ownership of the disputed land and torched houses of each other last month fueling long pending dispute.

Fayyaz Khan said that members of committee constituted by district administration and police visited elders of both tribes and convinced them to attend grand jirga to resolve the issue once for all. “We have received positive response after committee members met with elders from both sides,” he said.

Also in the day, a jirga of Gujjar tribe discussed the situation and decided to attend the grand jirga which would be summoned by district administration. The elders including Alamzar, Siraj Khan, Naseeb Khan and others agreed that they should attend the jirga and raise their point of view.

