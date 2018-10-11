Thu October 11, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 11, 2018

Minister issued notice for violation of code of conduct

PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner, who is the district monitoring officer for by-election in Dera Ismail Khan, on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for participating in election campaign in violation of election code of conduct.

“It is intimidated that you being a federal minister have been found violating the section 18 of code of conduct issued by ECP, in which prime minister, ministers and other government functionaries shall not participate in the election campaign,” said a show-cause notice issued by deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan to Ali Amin Gandapur.

He asked the federal minister to appear in person or through his attorney to explain the reasons and submit reply to the office within two days, failing which an inquiry will be initiated against him under section 234 (3) of Election Act 2017 accordingly.

The PTI had given ticket to Faisal Amin Gandapur, brother of the Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, for contesting election on PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan.

