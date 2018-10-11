Thu October 11, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 11, 2018

Failed students demand re-holding of ETEA test

PESHAWAR: Some students, who failed to qualify the recently held entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges, staged demonstration here on Wednesday.

The protesting students alleged anomalies in the test and demanded the government to cancel it and re-arrange another one.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA). The protesters were of the opinion that serious irregularities were made in the test, which was arranged on September 30 for the fourth time after being cancelled twice and postponed once.

The protesting students and their parents believed that a false key had been applied in the paper checking due to which many students got affected.

They said that four types of papers are given - A, B, C and D for which different keys are applied. This time a wrong key was applied for paper ‘C’ due to which all the candidates, who took paper ‘C’ were failed.

The students said there were mistakes in the papers. Some students expressed concern over the availability of the paper on social media before declaration of the result.

The parents staged protest demonstration outside ETEA office in Hayatabad. They demanded the government to cancel the test and re-arrange it.

The first test this year was held in July, which was cancelled due to heavy rains in some centres. The test was again held in August. But this time the paper got leaked and the test was cancelled again.

Another test was fixed on September 23, which had to be postponed due to Muharram. Finally the test was held on September 30. But students are not happy with it. Due to the repeated cancellation and postponement of the test the admissions to medical and dental colleges in the province have already been delayed.

