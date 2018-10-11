Ex-minister Fateh Mohammad Khan laid to rest

MINGORA: Former provincial minister Fateh Muhammad Khan who passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness was buried on Wednesday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Matta Barsher Palam.

Fateh Muhammad Khan had remained associated with different parties, including Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League at various stages of his long political career.

He was known for his politeness and friendly nature. His family too was displaced from Swat as a result

of the Taliban militancy and the subsequent military operation against them in early 2009.

The deceased was the son of Khan Bahadur, brother of former provincial minister Shujaat Ali Khan, uncle of former Swat district nazim Jamal Nasir Khan, father of Rahmat Ali Khan and father-in-law of Barrister Mian Jamal Shah Kakakhel.