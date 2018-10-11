Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Top Story

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

ISLAMABAD. Ayyan Ali will face another case in coming days as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed her link with bogus bank accounts.

The reliable sources said, "Transactions had been made in Ayyan Ali's account from fake accounts."

The FIA on Wednesday found a link between model Ayyan Ali's accounts and fictitious bank accounts used for money laundering in the country, the sources claimed.

Last week, the Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the supermodel in currency smuggling case.

The supermodel was absconding from trial in a currency smuggling case after fleeing abroad. She did not appear in the court in 50 proceedings.

The court ordered customs officials to arrest the accused and present her in court by October 22 at any cost.

It is worth mentioning here that FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series