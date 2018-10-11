'Donkey King' will be a success: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday hailed the animated film Donkey King, saying it was a best effort of the genre.

Talking to media persons after attending a special show, he said the movie would encourage other filmmakers to come forth with animated movies. The movie had nice content that would attract children, Fawad said, as he said that indeed the movie will be a success.

Fawad praised songs, graphics and the beautiful scenes of the movie. “The 64 per cent of the country’s population is below of 30 years of age and most of them are under 20. If such movies thrive, it will boost the trend for making movies for children, he added.

Fawad promised that the government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry would encourage the attempts for the movie production and entertainment.