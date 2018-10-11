WI retain squad for Women’s World T20

KINGSTON: Defending champions Windies have retained as many as 11 players from the squad that emerged victorious in the previous edition of the Women’s World T20 in 2016. The 2018 edition, of which the West Indies are the hosts, begins next month.

The squad also includes some promising names in Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation apart from the uncapped Sheneta Grimmond.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor, who was the Player of the Series in their title-clinching campaign last time, seemed excited at the prospect of defending the crown in home conditions. Taylor is aware of the humongous pressure that her side will have to deal with due to the double role of being the host and the reigning champions. Windies recently endured a fairly competitive limited-overs home series against South Africa and head coach Henderson Springer seemed upbeat about the side’s preparation heading into the mega tournament.

Windies squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Merissa Aguilleira, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond.