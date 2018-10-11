Funeral prayer of capital mayor's wife offered

Islamabad: Funeral prayer of the wife of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz was offered at H-8 graveyard here Wednesday.

The funeral was attended by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Federal Minister Aamir Kiyani, Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar, Barrister Zafa Ullah, Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, former opposition leader of MCI Ali Nawaz Awan, members of National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, ambassadors of Islamic countries, former and recent office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, representatives of trade unions, Chairmen of Union Counsels of MCI, General Secretary of CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Zamurd Khan, journalists, officers and officials of District Administration, ICT Police, CDA and MCI.

The people attended funeral prayer and offered condolence to Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz and prayed that the departed soul may attain highest ranks in Jannah and patience to aggrieved family.

Sheikh Anser Aziz’s late wife was patient of cancer and hospitalized in a hospital of a London from several month where she died on Friday.

‘Rasam-e-Qul’ would be held on 12th October, 2018 after Asar Prayer at the

residence of Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz at House No. 04, Main Margalla Road, Sector F-6/3, Islamabad.