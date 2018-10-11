Youth ends life over failure to marry mother of four

LAHORE: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide over failure in love affair with a mother of four in the North Cantt police area on Wednesday.

A police officer said the youth, Usman, a resident of Guldasht Town, had fallen in love with a woman, a mother of four, and wanted her to get divorce from her husband and marry him, but he could not succeed. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan. Police handed over the body to his family. drug peddlers: Lahore Police have decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown the persons selling drugs around educational institutes to save students from drugs.

SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz said that action would be continued without any discrimination till the elimination of all spots being used for the heinous business. The SSP will monitor the crackdown. On Wednesday, police registered 15 cases against drug dealers and seized cocaine, heroin, opium, charas, liquor and bhang. Arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 10 gamblers and seized Rs 38,590 in cash.

A PHP team arrested accused 10 gamblers, identified as Asghar, Abdur Rehman, Safdar, ajmal, Qasim, Rizwan, Muhmmad Sharif and Peer Bakhsh and seized Rs 38,590 from them. PHP also registered 158 cases against traffic laws violators and arrested eight persons for being drunk and creating law and order situation.

National Rescue Challenge starts: The 7th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) started at Emergency Services Academy on Wednesday to improve coordination and ensure uniform standards of emergency services in the country.

Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer inaugurated the event which would continue till October 12. He said the main purpose of conducting the event to enhance the professional skills and competencies of the staff to meet new challenges. He said, “We organised the first National Rescue Challenge in 2011. Emergency Services Academy also organised the first Saarc Rescue Challenge & Workshop in Pakistan in February 2018. Now the seventh National Rescue Challenge is being held at National Centre of Excellence.