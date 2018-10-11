Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Applications sought for Jang, Geo, Aga Khan Trust Architecture Design Awards

LAHORE: The Architecture Design Awards under the Gang Group, Geo TV and Aga Khan Trust for Culture has been announced.

An introductory ceremony for this purpose was organised at Alhamra on Wednesday. On the occasion, Faqeer Ijazuddin, Nayyer Ali Dada, Masood Khan and Kamran Lashari expressed their views about Lahore city and its landscape.

Maria Aslam appreciated Jang Group and said this competition is being arranged after every three years. She said applications have been invited for the awards. The projects of the applicants must be completed from 2012 to 2017 and these projects should be in use for over one year. The projects can be about designs of houses, buildings, bus stops, village schools, housing schemes and health and education institutions. The awards will be given on January 19, 2019.

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

