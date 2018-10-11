Applications sought for Jang, Geo, Aga Khan Trust Architecture Design Awards

LAHORE: The Architecture Design Awards under the Gang Group, Geo TV and Aga Khan Trust for Culture has been announced.

An introductory ceremony for this purpose was organised at Alhamra on Wednesday. On the occasion, Faqeer Ijazuddin, Nayyer Ali Dada, Masood Khan and Kamran Lashari expressed their views about Lahore city and its landscape.

Maria Aslam appreciated Jang Group and said this competition is being arranged after every three years. She said applications have been invited for the awards. The projects of the applicants must be completed from 2012 to 2017 and these projects should be in use for over one year. The projects can be about designs of houses, buildings, bus stops, village schools, housing schemes and health and education institutions. The awards will be given on January 19, 2019.