‘Donkey King’ will be a success, predicts Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, on Wednesday hailed the animated film Donkey King, saying it was a best effort of the genre.

Talking to media persons after attending a special show, he said the movie would encourage other filmmakers to come forth with animated movies. The movie had a good content that would attract children, Fawad said, and added indeed the movie will be a success. The information minister praised songs, graphics and the beautiful scenes of the movie.

“The 64 per cent of the country’s population is below of 30 years of age and most of them are under 20. If such movies succeed, it will boost the trend for making movies for children, he added. Fawad promised that the government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry would encourage the attempts for movie production and entertainment.