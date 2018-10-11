Naya Pakistan

Since the 1990s, ten IMF bailout programmes have been acquired by Pakistan happily accepting the conditions put forward by the US. In the 2018 elections people voted for Imran Khan because they were expecting his government to bring much-needed change to the country. Although the previous government left the country with many cracks, it was Imran Khan who said that he won’t visit any country with a begging bowl.

He also said that “when a country borrows money from another country it gives its freedom to the lending country”. This showed that Khan had plans to overcome the financial woes with some internal elements without begging the IMF or other foreign banks. However, Khan went to Saudi Arabia with a begging bowl. We didn’t vote for Khan to see his government taking typical measures to run the country, suppressing the poor and burdening the middle class by more tariffs. The government should find some alternative routes to tackle the economic woes or it will be difficult to create Naya Pakistan.

Anosha Hasin

Charsadda