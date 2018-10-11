Indus Motor Company awarded

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has won the Consumer Choice Awards for Corolla and Fortuner as Best Car and the Best Four Wheel Drive of 2018, respectively, a statement said on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in Karachi where Sardar Masood Khan, president of Azad Kashmir and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, federal minister for information technology and telecommunication, presented the award, it added.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “These awards are the recognition of our vision to facilitate and make Pakistani auto industry one of the best manufacturers in the world. Our commitment towards quality, technology and innovations along with best services to consumers led us to it.”