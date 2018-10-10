Afghan woman becomes IOC member

BUENOS AIRES: Samira Asghari, a 24-year-old Afghan woman, was among nine new International Olympic Committee members elected Tuesday, but there was still no place for either IAAF President Sebastian Coe or FIFA head Gianni Infantino.

“She’s a lady who is doing a fantastic job to promote women’s sports in Afghanistan,” IOC President Thomas Bach said of Asghari, who made her name as captain of the Afghan women’s basketball team before holding several roles in sports administration.