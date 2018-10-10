Rabada, Tahir advance in ODI rankings

DUBAI: South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have advanced within the top 10 of the ICC ODI Player Rankings after their side’s 3-0 home series triumph over Zimbabwe, says an ICC release.

Fast bowler Rabada, who is also ranked second in Tests, has moved up three spots to take sixth position after grabbing five wickets in two matches, while formerly top-ranked leg-spinner Tahir’s player of the series effort of 10 wickets, which included a hat-trick in the second ODI, has seen him progress three places to seventh position.

South Africa’s facile win did not impact the ICC ODI team rankings as both teams remained on their pre-series points tally — the home side in fourth position on 110 points and Zimbabwe in 11thposition on 53 points.

Meanwhile, the top sides will continue to prepare for next year’s World Cup in England and Wales with five sides to feature in 13 50-over matches this month. To add further context to these matches, the number-one ranking will potentially be up for the taking depending on how the Sri Lanka and England series pans out.

In the England v Sri Lanka series, which starts in Dambulla on October 10, England will have to win the series to retain their number-one ranking. Their failure to win the series, will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from 21 October.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

Series scenarios: Sri Lanka v England:

England win 5-0: Eng 128 points, SL 76 points.

England win 4-1: Eng 126, SL 78.

England win 3-2: Eng 124, SL 80.

Sri Lanka win 3-2: Eng 122, SL 82.

Sri Lanka win 4-1: Eng 120, SL 84.

Sri Lanka win 5-0: Eng 119, SL 86.

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe:

Bangladesh win 3-0: BD 93, Zim 52.

Bangladesh win 2-1: BD 90, Zim 54.

Zimbabwe win 2-1: BD 87, Zim 56.

Zimbabwe win 3-0: BD 85, Zim 58.

India v West Indies:

India win 5-0: Ind 123, WI 68.

Ind win 4-1: Ind 122, WI 71.

India win 3-2: Ind 120, WI 73.

West Indies win 3-2: Ind 118, WI 76.

West Indies win 4-1: Ind 116, WI 79.

West Indies 5-0: Ind 115, WI 82.

ODI team rankings: 1. England 127 points, 2. India 122, 3. New Zealand 112, 4. South Africa 110, 5. Pakistan 101, 6. Australia 100, 7. Bangladesh 92, 8. Sri Lanka 77, 9. West Indies 69, 10. Afghanistan 67, 11. Zimbabwe 53, 12. Ireland 39, 13. Scotland 33, 14. UAE 21.

Batsmen: 1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 884, 2. Rohit Sharma (Ind) 842, 3. Joe Root (Eng) 818, 4. David Warner (Aus) 803, 5. Shikhar Dhawan (Ind) 802, 6. Babar Azam (Pak) 798, 7. Ross Taylor (NZ) 785, 8. Kane Williamson (NZ) 778, 9. Quinton de Kock (SA) 769, 10. Jonny Bairstow (Eng) 769.

Selected rankings: 19. Fakhar Zaman

(Pak) 689.

Bowlers: 1. Jasprit Bumrah (Ind) 797, 2. Rashid Khan (Afg) 788 3. Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 700 4. Trent Boult (NZ) 699 5. Josh Hazlewood (Aus) 696 6. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 691 7. Imran Tahir (SA) 685 8. Adil Rashid (Eng) 681 9. Hasan Ali (Pak) 681 10. Mujeebur Rahman (Afg) 679.

All-rounders: 1. Rashid Khan (Afg) 353, 2. S. Al Hasan Ban 341, 3. M. Nabi (Afg) 337, 4. M. Santner (NZ) 317, 5. Mohammad Hafeez (Pak) 306.