PSL director Naila resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Director Marketing & Sales and Project Director Ms. Naila Bhatti has tendered her resignation on account of personal reasons.
Her resignation has been accepted by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani. The PCB acknowledges the services rendered by Ms. Bhatti since 2015 and wishes her good luck for future.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Director Marketing & Sales and Project Director Ms. Naila Bhatti has tendered her resignation on account of personal reasons.
Her resignation has been accepted by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani. The PCB acknowledges the services rendered by Ms. Bhatti since 2015 and wishes her good luck for future.
Comments