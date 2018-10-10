NAB asks PSB to give details of all projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is under cloud these days as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought complete details of uplift projects, promotions, recruitments, renovation works and foreign tours carried out during the last four years under the board umbrella.

A top PSB official told ‘The News’ that NAB has sought all details by Wednesday for further investigation. “Yes, we have officially received query from NAB demanding all the details about the uplift projects the PSB has carried out during the last four years. Special stress has been given on the Liaquat Gymnasium’s renovation work that is yet to get completed,” a PSB official said.

He said that all details regarding gymnasium up-gradation were sought. “The NAB it seems has special focus on the Liaquat Gymnasium up-gradation project. NAB sought entire details as how much amount was approved for the project and at preset what is the status of it. Which contractor has been given the contract and why there had been delay in completion of the project?”

The gymnasium is currently closed despite the fact that almost 90 percent of Rs100 million approved for the up-gradation was already consumed. It is believed that the work carried out was substandard.

Besides Liaquat Gymnasium, details of all other up-gradation projects were sought. That includes the boundary wall recently erected around the Pakistan Sports Complex.

NAB also shown interest in getting details about board officers’ promotion. There are a few cases in which employees got out of turn promotions courtesy to their connections with high-ups.

“NAB has also demanded complete detail about those getting jobs in the PSB or in all those departments falling under the board,” the official said.

The board was directed to provide details of PSB employees’ foreign trips. “NAB sought complete details of PSB officials’ trips abroad on board, ministry or federation’s expenses,” the official said.

The concerned PSB officials were seen working overtime Tuesday to complete the required details for the NAB consumption.

The bureau has received numerous complaints in recent past on the system evolved to award contracts for different up-gradation works. NAB also received complaints regarding faulty up-gradation being carried out at different levels. Hiring of employees during the last four years would also come under scrutiny.