Ex-MPA causes Rs127m loss to state kitty

KARACHI: Political pressure to allegedly favour a Sindh Assembly ex-member caused a loss of Rs197.128 million to the most backward Ghari Khairo Town Municipal Administration in Jacobabad district, reveal the NAB documents.

The funds were allegedly used to build a guest house, compound wall of home, repair rice mill, godowns and other buildings of former MPA Ghulam Muhammad Shahliani of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The National Accountability Bureau, which is already investigating the officials of Town Municipal Office (TMO), on October 5 approved a supplementary reference Shahliani, his sons Gohar Ali and Ali Nawaz Khan and others for allegedly causing a loss of Rs197.128 million to the national exchequer.

According to NAB papers, a copy is available with The News, Administrator and an accused in the case Abdul Hameed Pathan in his confessional statement made before the NAB court, Sukkur alleged that the former MPA allegedly not only pressured him to build his personal buildings, but also pay him a huge amount through his personal assistant.

According to a NAB official statement, an investigation was carried out, showing that the funds in question were transferred into the accounts of the MPA’s sons from the accounts of dummy contractors.

The NAB has already given approval for filing a reference against them with an accountability court in Sukkur.

The former MPA and his two sons are absconders in the matter.