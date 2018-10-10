Wed October 10, 2018
National

October 10, 2018

Azad Kashmir PM requests Imran not to cut uplift funds

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider who had meeting with Prime Minster Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Tuesday asked the federal government not to impose cut on the developmental funds for Kashmir.

In his maiden meeting with Khan, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister impressed upon him to fulfill the commitment made by his predecessors for enhancing water user charges and bring them equal to what the federal government is paying to the KP.

The federal government has indicated that it is going to slash developmental funds for Azad Kashmir by 25 percent. Azad Kashmir Prime Minister reminded Khan that it wouldn’t acceptable for the people of Azad Kashmir. Information Minister Azad Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas told The News after the meeting that Prime Minister Khan has assured to consider the demands made by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Raja is heading Azad Kashmir government of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and had meeting with Khan with prior consent of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif who asked him to contest for the rights of his people.

Mushtaq Minhas said that Raja Farooq Haider also raised the question of diversion in Jhelum River and its linking with Neelum River that has caused great difficulties of the people of Azad Kashmir. He demanded that Azad Kashmir should also be given berth in IRSA so that it should safeguard the interests of the Azad area.

Raja Farooq Haider also raised the issue of environmental degradation in Azad Kashmir especially in its capital Muzaffarabad due to ill planning in use of water resources for power generating. Raja Farooq Haider briefed Prime Minister about the law and order situation in Azad Kashmir. The sources pointed out that it was a meeting confined to agenda business and hence no political discussion took place on the occasion.

