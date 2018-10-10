Second PACES competition commences

RAWALPINDI: The second international Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition commenced in Lahore on Tuesday under arrangements of Pakistan Army.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest at the opening ceremony held at the Fortress Stadium.

A large number of spectators attended the ceremony, an ISPR press release said.

As many as 16 domestic teams from Pakistan Army and 17 foreign teams from eleven countries including Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, UAE and UK are participating in the competition.

Contingents from seven countries including Egypt, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are participating as observers.

Welcoming the participants of the competition, the COAS highlighted the significance of physical fitness in undertaking the challenges and hardships associated with soldiering.

He said the competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet challenges of modern day warfare.

However, the spirit of soldiering and multinational participation is equally if not more important. The competition will continue till October 15.