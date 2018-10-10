Customs foil attempt to smuggle 20 expensive mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: Customs authorities on Tuesday foiled an attempt to seize 20 expansive brand I phones from possession of high profile woman Shumaila Sundas coming from Abu Dhabi in guise of VIP Protocol.

According to details obtained from Customs authorities, Collector Customs Zulfikar Ali Ch got an information that organised gang comprised of young women was involved in smuggling of expansive mobiles. One of Sindh House Protocol Officer Abdul Rehman Billu who was providing VIP protocol to Shumaila Sundas when apprehended by Customs he tried to pressurise the staff and stated that the young lady is daughter of Chief Secretary Sindh.