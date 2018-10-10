KP budget on Oct 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present budget in the provincial assembly on October 15.
The provincial government will present the budgetary plan for the last quarters of the current financial year 2018-19.
However, it will also get approval of the budget of the current quarter of the fiscal year that was approved by the caretaker government to run its day-to-day affairs.
