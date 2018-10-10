Mother-in-law of Salim Saifullah passes away

Nu Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Begum Surraya Mahmud Jan wife of Brig Mahmud Jan (Sitare e Pakistan) and mother-in-law of Salim Saifullah Khan breathes her last on Tuesday.

Her funeral prayer was held in Col Sher Khan Stadium and was laid to rest in Charssada road graveyard. Her Rasm-e-Qul will be observed tomorrow (Thursday) at 11:30 AM at 1-Michni Lane, (Col Zahir Shaheed Lane) Peshawar.