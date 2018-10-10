Child’s death: Relatives protest doctor’s negligence

MINGORA: The relatives of a child, who died due to alleged negligence of the doctors at the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Sangota, staged protest on Tuesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the doctors of the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, the protesters blocked the Mingora-Kalam road to traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Saman Khan, father of the deceased child and resident of Shangla district, alleged that he had got his son Zahid admitted to the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital for treatment where the doctors removed his kidneys and sold them to other patient. “I have lodged complaint, but no action has been taken yet,” he said, and held the doctors responsible for the death of his kid.

He asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take note of the issue and bring the doctors responsible for the death of the child into the court of justice. The body was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for autopsy. The protesters dispersed peacefully after being assured by the police to resolve the issue.