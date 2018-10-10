ANP to protest inflation, tariff increases

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) would stage protest against inflation, taxation and borrowing from international lending organisations.

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti, through a statement, on Tuesday said peaceful protest rallies would be staged at all the divisional headquarters against inflation and levying new taxes on Friday.

He said that raise in tax rates and levying new taxes, borrowing from IMF and raising inflation was not acceptable.

The ANP provincial president asked trade unions, transporters and people from all walks of life to take part in the protest.

The statement said that protest rallies should be held to force the rulers of “Naya Pakistan” to shun the anti-poor policies.

Haider Hoti directed the district presidents of the party to start preparation for the protest against the anti-masses policies of the government.