Man killed in Swat road accident

MINGORA: A man was killed in a road accident at Matta Band Dheri in Swat district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that one Ismail, 28, was on his way when a speeding vehicle struck him, killing him instantly.

The body was taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for autopsy. Later, the body was handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started investigation.