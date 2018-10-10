Flag-bearers of change have ruined economy: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government over approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a potential bailout package.

“Budget is prepared on recommendations of the IMF. The flag-bearers of change have ruined the economy,” Fazlur Rehman said.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, the JUI-F chief said that rupee shed record Rs9.39 value. He termed Imran Khan ‘fake and puppet’ prime minister.

Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Monday the government would seek to open talks with the IMF in Bali this week for emergency financial assistance.