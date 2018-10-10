Yemen raids kill 79 rebels in 48 hours

ADEN: Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen have killed almost 80 Houthi rebel fighters over 48 hours in the western province of Hodeida, military and medical sources said Tuesday. The strikes on Hodeida, site of a vital port and target of a renewed coalition offensive, also left seven civilians dead, they said. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen at the head of a military coalition to support the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Houthis ousted it from the capital Sanaa and swathes of the country´s north. The coalition has used air power to oust the Iran-backed rebels from much of the country´s south. But the Houthis continue to hold Sanaa and the key Red Sea port of Hodeida.