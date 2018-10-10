Doctors demand foolproof security

PESHAWAR: The Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday asked the government to provide foolproof security to doctors and ensure improved healthcare facilities to patients at the district level hospitals.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, president IDF Dr Kamran Durrani and others said that the doctors felt insecure at the hospitals due to lack of security.

Flanked by the forum senior vice-president Dr Faseeh Iqbal and others, he said that if a patient dies, the relatives staged protest, taunted and sometimes attacked the doctors.

The doctor said that majority of the security guards were aged and they cannot control the charged protesters to rescue the doctors in case of a protest and that was why they needed foolproof security.

He also demanded immediate implementation of security act, enhancement of security at Medical Teaching Institute (MTIs), stopping political interference in hospitals and providing maximum healthcare facilities at the district headquarters hospitals to decrease the burden on teaching hospitals.