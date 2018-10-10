Uncontroversial heads of three federal varsities needed

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has called upon President of Pakistan Arif Alvi to appoint uncontroversial persons as heads of three federal universities.

In a letter to the president, FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter president Dr Sohail Yousaf drew his attention towards continuous media reports about violation of merit and shortlisting of controversial candidates with proven charges of plagiarism, misuse of authority, and corruption against the prestigious posts of vice chancellors of three federal universities including Quaid-i-Azam University, International Islamic University and Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad.

“It has been long standing demand by all the stakeholders to ensure appointment of vice chancellors/rectors through open, competitive and merit-based mechanism,” read the letter.

The federal universities are already passing through the most turbulent time of the history. Corruption, nepotism and illegal appointments has ruined overall teaching and research culture of the federally chartered varsities. The root cause of all such evils is the appointment of incompetent and corrupt heads of varsities.

It is quite misfortune that the persons responsible for such abysmal state of higher education are being considered again for new top positions. The competent and dynamic personalities should be given a chance to lead higher education instead of corrupt and people with severe plagiarism charges. The process must be open and the credentials of the applicants must be made public so everyone can analyze the competency.

The previous non-merit based appointments of HEC chief and heads of varsities proved as a big blow on progress of higher education and now it is the need of time to avoid people with charges of corruption and plagiarism and are under investigation of NAB; otherwise, the higher education which is already at verge of collapse may deteriorate further, he advised.

The letter further mentions that the closed door secret policies may not pay any dividend to higher education and the adverse result of such policies can be observed through the state of higher education in Pakistan.

The new government values education as it’s highest priority and it is expected that they may not choose the devastative path as of his predecessor and ‘Naya’ Pakistan will initiate the reforms in higher education through merit based transparent appointments at the universities.