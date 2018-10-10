Ex-MPA booked for grabbing state land

MULTAN: Cantonment police Tuesday booked a former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for possessing state lands and further renting out to others, however, no arrest was made, said the police. Multan city tehsildar M Shafiq lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police, stating that PML-N ex-MPA Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari had illegally occupied the state land at Multan Cricket Club. His sons attacked the officials when they came to vacate land from illegal possession on October 7. The complainant said Ansari’s sons had further rented out the property to M Nauman, Wahid, M Shakil, M Aqil and others on heavy rent while he was depositing nothing in the government account. The lessees in their statements said that they had constructed houses, shops and canteens after getting the public land on rent from Ansari. The Cantonment police have registered a case against the accused.