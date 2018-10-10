Imran should tender apology for deciding to approach IMF: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N has demanded apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan if he could not commit suicide after announcing to approach IMF to bolster up staggering economy of the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should not commit suicide but he should at least tender apology after deciding to approach IMF in contradiction of his earlier statement,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference here said. She said the Prime Minister had given statement that he would prefer to commit suicide instead of seeking loans from the IMF. “Now the Prime Minister had decided to seek loan from IMF, the nation is eager to hear the date he is going to commit suicide,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said. However, she said the PML-N would not advise Imran Khan to commit suicide as it was forbidden in Islam.

The former Information Minister said the government should tell reality to the nation that it did not has the competent team which is needed to run the country. The former Information Minister and PML-N leader said the PTI government while angering country’s friend like China was embarrassing Saudi Arabia and at the same time was making project like CPEC as controversial.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “I challenge the government to start accountability but first should tell about properties of Abdul Aleem Khan and Aleema Khan”.

She said the opposition’s parliamentarians would hold proceedings outside the Parliament if session of the National Assembly was not summoned. “The opposition with the signatures of its 90 members has already requisitioned the National Assembly session and the Speaker is bound to summon the session,” she said.

Coming harsh on the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, she said the minister in the past created problems for Pervez Musharraf and Q-League as their associate. “He also wanted to join us but we do not have the culture to include such person in our party,” she said.