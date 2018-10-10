EOBI, WWF should not be devolved to provinces: labour bodies

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of labour bodies from across Pakistan called on the committee, headed by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehimda Mirza, on devolution of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institute and the Workers Welfare Fund here on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfi Bokhari was also present on the occasion, besides Pakistan Workers Federation General Secretary Zahoor Awan and a representative of International Labour Organisation.

In the meeting, Punjab labour was represented by Ch. Nasim Iqbal and Gull Khattak represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while representatives of Pakistan Employers Federation also attended the forum. The labour bodies’ representatives presented their point of view with regards to EOBI and WWF and contended that these bodies should not be devolved to provinces.

The minister assured the representatives that aspirations of the employers and employees would be fully respected. She also held out an assurance that no decision would be imposed on them regarding EOBI and WWF against their interests and wishes.