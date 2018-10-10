After failure of donation drive, govt begs for loans: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday termed the decision of the PTI government to opt for IMF as a ‘failure of donation scheme and start of begging for loans’ and questioned that whether this is the change that the PTI had promised with the people.

“Hundreds of people have lost money in the stock market crash brought about by the government dithering and uncertainty,” said Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Senator sherry Rehman while commenting on the government economic policies with regard to crash of stock market, raise in rupee-dollar parity rate and government decision to opt IMF for financial bailout package. Senator Sherry Rehman said the dollar has taken a wing, gas prices are through the roof and no economic plan by those who daily critique resort to IMF. “Is this 100-days only about this,” she questioned.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said it seems that the PTI government did not have any economic plan as just after the press conference of Prime Minister Imran Khan the stock market crashed with stock market index drop to 328 points resultantly people lost their Rs 238 billion investment in stock market.

He said the more economic woes are waiting for the people with the decision of the government to go to the IMF and to accept their hard conditions. “Rather than bringing the foreign investment, local investment was being transferred abroad that shows the non-confidence of the investors in the government economic policies,” he said.

While commenting on the economic policies of the government, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the PTI government has pushed country towards several crises. “The Prime Minister after the failure of donation drive has started a move for price hike and loan from international donor agencies,” he said.

He said the rulers are totally ignorant of economy and due to their incompetency the country and the people are suffering. Khokhar asked that what kind of change is this. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will commit suicide if he had to approach IMF for economic package. “The most concerning is the fact that friendly countries are not ready to help Pakistan in this hour of need,” he said.