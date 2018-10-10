Non-payment to deserving families: Zakat officials served show cause notices

MULTAN: The Zakat minister has protested and expressed anguish over surrendering millions of rupees Zakat fund of Multan and Muzaffargarh districts.

Punjab Zakat Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika issued show-cause notices to Multan and Muzaffargarh Zakat officials for not giving Zakat payment to deserving families, disclosed the department officials here on Tuesday. He paid a surprise visit to Multan and Muzaffargarh Zakat offices after receiving complaints from deserving families on non-payment of Zakat. The Zakt officials informed the minister that the government has surrendered Zakat funds for Multan and Muzaffargarh districts, revealed an official handout. He ordered the department officials of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal districts to work with dedication otherwise stern action would be taken against them.