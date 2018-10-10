Only Dr Ashfaque opposed IMF package in EAC

ISLAMABAD: All members of high-profile Economic Advisory Council (EAC), except one, supported PTI’s decision to approach the IMF for obtaining $10 to $12 billion package in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that sharp devaluation of rupee against dollar on Tuesday was part of planned move to qualify for the next bailout programme.

When State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor in his presentation explained requirement of $10 billion during the EAC meeting, only Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan opposed IMF programme and argued that the government should go to the Fund programme only if it could compromise its manifesto promises of providing 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million housing units. “If the government does not want to undertake required reforms and can compromise on its manifesto promises then they should go back to the IMF programme,” the sources quoted Dr Ashfaque as saying during the EAC meeting held under Chairmanship of PM Imran Khan on Monday.

Those who supported the move of approaching the IMF argued before the premier that the net financing requirement was even higher than $10 billion and standing in the range of $12 to $13 billion so this big hole could not be filled without seeking IMF bailout package. They argued that the net international foreign currency reserves had touched lowest ebb and there was no other option left but to seek IMF help. On depreciation of rupee against dollar that nosedived to Rs 137 against greenback the economists suggested the government for abrupt adjustment so that there should be no room for speculation from importers.

IMF’s Resident Representative Teresa Daban Sanchez said that the IMF had not yet received an official and formal request from Pakistani authorities. “We understand that Pakistan intends to approach the IMF for support. Once we receive a formal request the IMF will consider it as it does for other members of the IMF,” she added.

However, for reaching at the decision of seeking IMF help, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an unannounced meeting of EAC on Monday in which economists Dr Hafiz A Pasha and Shahid Kardar were special invitee to attend the deliberations for seeking 22nd bailout package from the IMF.

“Only Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, former economic advisor who is currently affiliated with NUST, vehemently opposed any plan for seeking IMF package in presence of PM Imran Khan while all others advised the government to go back to the IMF without wasting any time,” official sources added.

When PM asked Dr Ashfaque to present his viewpoint, he had told the meeting that the financing of $10 billion was estimated with status quo approach so if the government took more measures to ban certain import item and focus on boosting exports this gap could be narrowed down to $7.5 billion.

He further stated that if the government opted to go for the IMF programme then the PTI should forget to provide 10 million jobs when the GDP growth would be choked to around 4.1 percent under the IMF programme because of curtailing demand for increasing public investment. For providing 10 million jobs, Pakistan will have to grow at pace of 7 to 8 percent of GDP.

He also said that the inflationary pressure would mount as the exchange rate would have to be devalued in the range of 20 to 26 percent so imported fuel would become more expansive so prices of POL products, electricity and gas would have to be further hiked.

After listening views of both sides, the PM took decision to approach the IMF and granted mandate to Minister for Finance Asad Umar for making arrangements with the IMF.